Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Will play Saturday

Bjelica (foot) will attempt to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Lakers, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Bjelica underwent foot surgery in late March, but he's gradually increased his workload in practice to the point of being nearly a full participant of late. The big man will provide some depth for the team's preseason contest Saturday as he attempts to impress during the preseason. However, the club has a lot of depth in the frontcourt, likely leading to limited minutes for him when the regular season rolls around.