Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't play Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Bjelica (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Bjelica's foot is apparently still bothering him, so he'll remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as a result. He's been a game-time call for the past couple of contests, so it appears a return could be right around the corner. In the meantime, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng will continue to see increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories