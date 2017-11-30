Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't play Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Bjelica (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Bjelica's foot is apparently still bothering him, so he'll remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as a result. He's been a game-time call for the past couple of contests, so it appears a return could be right around the corner. In the meantime, Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng will continue to see increased minutes.
