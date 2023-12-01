Alexander-Walker logged a season-high 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 victory over the Jazz.

In his fifth consecutive start, Alexander-Walker was finally able to break out in the scoring department, especially in the absence of Anthony Edwards (hip). In those five starts, Alexander-Walker is averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks across 29.4 minutes. As Edwards and Jaden McDaniels (ankle) continue to miss time, Alexander-Walker will likely see extended minutes and more starts until they return.