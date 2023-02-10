Alexander-Walker (recently traded) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Alexander-Walker passed his physical ahead of Friday's matchup and has been cleared to make his team debut. He wasn't part of Utah's rotation shortly before being traded, and it's not yet clear how much playing time he'll be able to carve out in Minnesota.
