Alexander-Walker isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks.
Alexander-Walker started his team's first two contests of the 2023-24 campaign, but he'll head back to the bench with Jaden McDaniels returning to the starting five. Alexander-Walker totaled seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in his first two contests of the year (46 minutes).
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Starting season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores 11 points in preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Starting preseason opener•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Back with Minnesota•
-
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Set to hit free agency•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Spot start yields little•