Alexander-Walker will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Naz Ried (head) and Rudy Gobert (ribs) returning to the starting lineup, Alexander-Walker will return to his usual reserve role. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 21.5 minutes in 50 games off the bench.