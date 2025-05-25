Alexander-Walker recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Alexander-Walker scored in double figures for the second straight game during Saturday's blowout win. Through three Western Conference Finals appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc in 23.7 minutes per game.