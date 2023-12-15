Alexander-Walker will come off the bench Thursday versus the Mavericks.
Anthony Edwards will return from his hip issue Thursday, and Jaden McDaniels is back after missing eight games with an ankle injury. Alexander-Walker will almost certainly lose some fantasy appeal with this news, but he'll likely be a key contributor for the second unit going forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: All-around performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Solid performance in start•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores season-high mark Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Season-high eight points•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Back in bench role•