Alexander-Walker supplied six points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Raptors.

Alexander-Walker entered the starting lineup in Thursday's contest due to the absence of Mike Conley (toe), struggling from the field but still managing to contribute on both ends of the court for Minnesota. Alexander-Walker has started in two outings this season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest.