Alexander-Walker sustained a lower left leg contusion during Monday's 100-92 win over the Hawks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Alexander-Walker supplied five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes before exiting the game midway through the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old wasn't able to put much weight on his leg on the way to the locker room, and his status will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's game against the Suns.