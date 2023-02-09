Alexander-Walker is being sent to Minnesota, along with Mike Conley, as part of Wednesday's three-way deal between the Jazz, Timberwolves and Lakers.
Alexander-Walker will provide some depth in the backcourt in Minnesota, but it will be tough for him to earn enough minutes to make an impact in most leagues while Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and Austin Rivers are healthy.
