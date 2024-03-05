Alexander-Walker is starting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Krawczynski notes that Edwards was late getting onto the court for tipoff, so Alexander-Walker was inserted into the starting lineup at shooting guard. Edwards is set to enter play at the first whistle, so Alexander-Walker is in line to shoulder his normal workload Monday night.
