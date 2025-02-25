Alexander-Walker totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's 131-128 overtime victory over the Thunder.

The 26-year-old wing drained multiple threes for the fourth straight game as Alexander-Walker continues to step up with Donte DiVincenzo (toe) out of the lineup. Over the last 13 contests, Alexander-Walker has averaged 32.9 minutes a game while producing 13.0 points, 4.2 boards, 3.2 assists and 2.7 threes. DiVincenzo could return by the end of the week, however, and Alexander-Walker's usage and court time will likely shrink considerably once that happens.