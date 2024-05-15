Alexander-Walker is in the starting five for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Nuggets.
Alexander-Walker will replace Mike Conley (Achilles) in the starting lineup Tuesday. Alexander-Walker is averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes across his previous 10 starting appearances this season.
