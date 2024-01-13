Alexander-Walker will come off the bench in Friday's game versus Portland.

The Timberwolves are getting Mike Conley (rest) and Rudy Gobert (hip) back in action Friday, bumping Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson to the second unit. Alexander-Walker made the most of his fill-in start against Boston on Wednesday, scoring 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.