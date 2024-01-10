Alexander-Walker provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 win over the Magic.

Alexander-Walker failed to score for the first time since Nov. 8. The 25-year-old guard is struggling with his efficiency of late, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three across his last 10 appearances.