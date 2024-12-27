Alexander-Walker (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Houston.
Alexander-Walker was a late addition to the injury report and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season Friday. If the 26-year-old is sidelined, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Minott are candidates for an uptick in playing time off the bench.
