Alexander-Walker contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Hornets.
Alexander-Walker shifted into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Mike Conley who was ruled out due to a hamstring issue. He made the most of the promotion, scoring a season-high 18 points, rewarding anyone who managed to stream him in following the Conley news. If Conley is forced to miss additional time, Alexander-Walker could be someone to hold onto a little longer, keeping in mind that he struggled for relevance earlier in the season, even when he was starting.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Starting vs. Hornets•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Heads back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Provides offensive spark in start•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Held in check against Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Leads off bench in loss•