Alexander-Walker contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Hornets.

Alexander-Walker shifted into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Mike Conley who was ruled out due to a hamstring issue. He made the most of the promotion, scoring a season-high 18 points, rewarding anyone who managed to stream him in following the Conley news. If Conley is forced to miss additional time, Alexander-Walker could be someone to hold onto a little longer, keeping in mind that he struggled for relevance earlier in the season, even when he was starting.