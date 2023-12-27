Alexander-Walker logged eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 loss to the Thunder.

Alexander-Walker led all Timberwolves bench players in scoring and assists while adding a steal defensively to boost Minnesota's second unit in a loss to Oklahoma City. Alexander-Walker has scored eight or more points in 12 games this season, posting his first such outing since notching eight points Dec. 18 against Miami.