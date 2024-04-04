Alexander-Walker produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-85 victory over Toronto.

The team gave Mike Conley (rest) the night off, giving Alexander-Walker the initial crack with the first unit. Eventually, the Timberwolves emptied their bench in the blowout and gave Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin time in the backcourt as well. Alexander-Walker drained four three-pointers in 23 minutes on the floor, logging his best total since exploding for 28 points against the Clippers three weeks ago.