Alexander-Walker registered four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Raptors.

Since the All-Star break (11 games), Alexander-Walker is averaging 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 20.5 minutes. As long as Jaylen Nowell (knee) and Anthony Edwards (ankle) remain out, Alexander-Walker is a candidate for a solid reserve role, but his production has been too sporadic to trust on a nightly basis.