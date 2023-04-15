Alexander-Walker will move into the starting lineup for Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson are moving to the bench Friday, while Rudy Gobert will jump back into the lineup after his one-game suspension. Alexander-Walker was a bright spot for Minnesota against the Lakers on Tuesday, scoring 11 points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one three-pointer in 23 minutes.
