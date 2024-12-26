Alexander-Walker finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 win over the Mavericks.
Alexander-Walker scored single digits for the second time in the past three games, adding very little in terms of peripheral production. The Timberwolves are struggling to find a guard rotation that works, resulting in an unpredictable timeshare for Alexander-Walker. With that said, he is currently averaging a career-high 23.4 minutes per game, putting up 9.4 points, 0.9 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.
