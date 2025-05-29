Alexander-Walker racked up zero points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

After averaging 15.0 points across the first four games of the series against Oklahoma City, Alexander-Walker failed to score in Wednesday's season-ending loss. The 26-year-old guard will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes across his 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.