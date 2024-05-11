Alexander-Walker is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 4 against the Nuggets.
Alexander-Walker appeared to hurt his left shoulder during Game 3 Friday, and he was complaining about the pain in the locker room after the game. However, it appears that he escaped without anything too serious, and fantasy managers can expect him to suit up in his usual role Sunday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Appears to hurt shoulder Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shines off bench in Game 2•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Quiet in Game 4 win•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Leads bench offensively in win•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Stands out with 23-point effort•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Will come off bench•