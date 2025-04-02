Alexander-Walker ended Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Nuggets with 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 45 minutes.

The game had 21 lead changes and two overtime periods, but the win was sealed in the final seconds with two made free throws after a careless foul by Russell Westbrook. Westbrook fouled Alexander-Walker beyond the arc, and he purposely missed the third free throw to run out the final tenth of a second. Alexander-Walker won't turn many heads as a fantasy prospect, but Donte DiVincenzo's (suspension) absence allowed him some extra opportunities off the bench.