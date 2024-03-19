Alexander-Walker provided 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-104 victory over the Jazz.

This was a solid overall performance from Alexander-Walker as he continues to step up for the shorthanded Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker has produced third-round fantasy value in nine-category leagues over his last four outings, averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.