Alexander-Walker closed with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 126-112 win over the 76ers.

After being held scoreless in 26 minutes Sunday against Phoenix, Alexander-Walker bounced back and scored at least 20 points for the third time in his last 11 appearances (six starts). Over that stretch, the 26-year-old wing is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks in 32.8 minutes a contest while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.