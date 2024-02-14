Alexander-Walker chipped in 18 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 win over Portland.

Alexander-Walker platooned with Mike Conley and finished with a much better number than his teammate thanks to a red-hot performance beyond the arc. It was one of the Virginia Tech product's best games of the season, and his contributions could increase if Conley continues to struggle.