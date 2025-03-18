Alexander-Walker totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes in Monday's 132-130 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Alexander-Walker was effective on the floor Monday, making shots in the paint and hustling for rebounds. An early ejection of Rudy Gobert shortened the Timberwolves bench, which contributed to the 26-year-old playing his most minutes since March 5. In nine games in March, Alexander-Walker is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.