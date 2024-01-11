Alexander-Walker had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Alexander-Walker got the start in place of Mike Conley (rest), putting together one of his best outings of the season while finishing as one of five Timberwolves with 15 or more points in an overtime defeat. Alexander-Walker posted his second-highest scoring total of the year, notching 15 or more points in two contests.