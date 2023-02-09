Alexander-Walker (recently traded) is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis.
Alexander-Walker was traded from the Jazz to the Timberwolves on Wednesday, but he still needs to pass his physical before he's cleared to make his team debut. Once he's available, Alexander-Walker will provide backcourt depth behind Mike Conley, who was also recently acquired by Minnesota via trade from the Jazz.
