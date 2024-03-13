Alexander-Walker will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder) are back for Minnesota, while Anthony Edwards will continue to fight through ankle and shoulder pain. In a spot start against the Lakers on Sunday, Alexander-Walker finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes.
