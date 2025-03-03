Alexander-Walker will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Suns.
Alexander-Walker will return to a bench role due to Anthony Edwards (suspension) being back in the lineup. In his last three games off the bench, Alexander-Walker has averaged 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Starting Friday vs. Utah•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Drops 21 off bench Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Slotted to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Solid outing in start•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores 21 points in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Back in starting lineup•