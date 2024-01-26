Watch Now:

Alexander-Walker isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nets.

Alexander-Walker stepped into the starting five Monday against the Hornets with Mike Conley being held out, but Conley has been given the green light Thursday. Alexander-Walker will operate in his usual role off the bench and is averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his last five contests as a reserve.

