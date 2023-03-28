Alexander-Walker closed with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Kings.

Alexander-Walker played his fewest minutes since Feb. 16 and was held scoreless for the third time this season when he's played at least 10 minutes. Across 12 March appearances, he's averaged 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.8 minutes per game, but barring numerous injuries, he can safely be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.