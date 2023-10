Alexander-Walker notched 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Alexander-Walker started with Anthony Edwards (ankle) sidelined, and he delivered a solid stat line while leaving his mark on both ends of the court. Alexander-Walker will undoubtedly see minutes off the bench, but he's not expected to start regularly, particularly considering that Edwards' injury is not serious.