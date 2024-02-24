Alexander-Walker recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Bucks.

Alexander-Walker has struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis, and although that's not surprising given he's made a name for himself as a streaky scorer, he seems to be trending in the right direction. Firmly entrenched as a scoring alternative in Minnesota's second unit, Alexander-Walker has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, and he might be worth a look in deeper formats if he can sustain this over a long stretch. That said, his upside is also capped since Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards are firmly entrenched as the starting backcourt for Minnesota.