Alexander-Walker chipped in 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over Portland.

The 26-year-old received the starting nod with Anthony Edwards (hip) sidelined, tying Rob Dillingham for the team-high mark in assists. Alexander-Walker also sank four triples in the victory, something he has done only six times this season. The sixth-year pro has joined the starting five in three of the club's last six outings, and he has averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers across 32.0 minutes per contest in that six-game span.