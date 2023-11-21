Alexander-Walker racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 117-100 victory over New York.

Alexander-Walker delivered his best scoring output of the season, and it's worth noting he has delivered double-digit points in three of his last five appearances. However, he's nothing more than a backup at this point, especially given how good the backcourt tandem of Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley has worked, so Alexander-Walker's upside should remain relatively low going forward.