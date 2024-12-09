Alexander-Walker finished Sunday's 114-106 loss to Golden State with 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 24 minutes off the bench.

The 26-year-old wing set a new season high in points, and his four made threes were his second-best showing from beyond the arc. Alexander-Walker has scored in double digits in five of the last seven games, averaging 12.7 points, 2.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.3 threes in 24.0 minutes a contest while shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and 48.5 percent (16-for-33) from long distance.