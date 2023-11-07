Alexander-Walker totaled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime win over Boston.

Alexander-Walker set season highs in made three-pointers and points. The defensive-minded guard has carved out a solid secondary role in Minnesota's backcourt, but his production hasn't been worthy of consideration in most fantasy formats. At best, Alexander-Walker is a steaming option for managers in need of defensive production in category leagues.