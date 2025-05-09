Alexander-Walker contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves in this Game 2 victory, but there's no question the impressive performance of Alexander-Walker was a huge boost off the bench as well. This was just the sixth time all season long (including regular season and playoffs) that he reached the 20-point mark, and it came at a perfect time for a Timberwolves team that needed a third reliable offensive weapon. He should continue to see steady minutes off the bench going forward, and this performance could translate to a higher usage rate in the coming contests as well.