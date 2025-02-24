Alexander-Walker will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Alexander-Walker has started the last five games due to Donte DiVincenzo (toe) being out of the lineup, but he will come off the bench Sunday with Jaylen Clark entering the starting five. In his last three games in a bench role, Alexander-Walker averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest.
