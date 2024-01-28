Alexander-Walker provided 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Spurs.

With Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined again, Alexander-Walker got his third start in the last four games and recorded his most assists since Nov. 30 against the Jazz. The fifth-year guard is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 31.3 minutes in those three starts, giving Alexander-Walker some DFS appeal if Conley continues to miss time.