Alexander-Walker contributed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.

Alexander-Walker was inserted into the starting five with Jaden McDaniels (ankle) expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks. While Alexander-Walker didn't see a sizeable usage increase, he contributed on both ends and didn't commit a turnover. Fantasy managers should still consider adding Alexander-Walker, with Kyle Anderson making for a decent pickup option as well. When seeing at least 24 minutes last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.