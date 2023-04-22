Alexander-Walker amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Friday's 120-111 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Alexander-Walker moved into the starting lineup Friday, replacing Taurean Prince who shifted back the bench. Despite the promotion, Alexander-Walker was unable to put up meaningful production, something that has plagued him throughout his career. The Timberwolves will look to salvage some pride in Game 4, although at this point it appears highly unlikely the series will extend beyond 5 games.