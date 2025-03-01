Alexander-Walker is in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.
Alexander-Walker has come off the bench for the Wolves' last three games after starting in the five games prior, but he will return to the starting five for Friday's game due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (suspension). Alexander-Walker has averaged 16.6 points on 50.0 percent shooting (including 48.5 percent from three on 6.6 3PA/G), 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 35.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.
