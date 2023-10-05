Alexander-Walker is starting Thursday's preseason game against the Mavericks.
Alexander-Walker will draw the start during Thursday's preseason opener with Anthony Edwards (ankle) sidelined. Edwards' ankle injury isn't expected to be serious, so it seems unlikely that Alexander-Walker will retain a starting role once the regular season gets underway.
