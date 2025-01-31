Alexander-Walker will start in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

The 26-year-old will get the starting nod for just the third time this season with Mike Conley (thumb) on the shelf. Alexander-Walker is coming off a season-high 23 points in Wednesday's win over the Suns, and he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.