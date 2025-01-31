Alexander-Walker will start in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
The 26-year-old will get the starting nod for just the third time this season with Mike Conley (thumb) on the shelf. Alexander-Walker is coming off a season-high 23 points in Wednesday's win over the Suns, and he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Red-hot from deep in win•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Cleared from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Dealing with lower leg injury•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Helped to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Scores five points•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Balanced output off bench•